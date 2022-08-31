Q4 2022 Pureprofile Ltd Earnings Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

PPL.AX - Pureprofile Ltd

Q4 2022 Pureprofile Ltd Earnings Call

Aug 31, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT



Unidentified_1 [1]

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the PURE profile FY 22 investor briefing. With us today, we have Chief Executive Officer, Martin fills and Chief Financial Officer, Melinda ship formats utilized for Martin and Belinda to spend about 1520 minutes walking you through the results presentation, followed by a question and answer session. For those of you who have already sent questions through ahead of time.



Thank you very much for those. And for those of you who would like to ask a question, please submit your questions using the tab at the bottom of the screen. I would now like to hand over the call to Martin to start the presentation.



