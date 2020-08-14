Full Year 2020 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Praemium Limited FY '20 Annual Results Briefing Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to hand the conference over to the CEO, Mr. Michael Ohanessian. Please go ahead.



Michael B. Ohanessian - Praemium Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Premium's FY 2020 Results Call. I'll be starting off with a bit of an overview of the year that's passed before Paul takes you through the numbers. I'll then sum up and talk about what we see going forward, and then we'll be happy to take any questions.



So if we can start on Slide 5, please? And it skews us if this seems a bit disjointed, we're in different locations for the first time. So bear with us.



Okay. We're on Slide 5, Paul?



Paul Gutteridge - Praemium Limited - CFO & Company Secretary



Yes.



Michael B. Ohanessian - Praemium Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay. So going into the new --