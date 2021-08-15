Full Year 2021 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Anthony Stewart Wamsteker - Praemium Limited - Interim CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's briefing for our full year results of the 2021 financial year. Obviously, our call is different to prior years with much of Australia still in lockdown, such that Paul and I are coming to you from different locations. So please bear with us if there are any delays.



We'll just move on to the disclaimer and then if we could just go through to the third slide. And if I could just talk about the -- our history and past developments, which are pretty much covered on this slide, mean that we continue to own our own technology, which is a source of enduring competitive advantage for us.



If we go on to the fourth slide. Today, I'll be providing a summary of the year. Then I'll turn over to our CFO,