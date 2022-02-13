Half Year 2022 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Anthony Stewart Wamsteker - Praemium Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone to the call, as we present Praemium's financial and business results for the first half of financial year 2022. On the call today, we have our CFO, Paul Gutteridge; and myself, Anthony Wamsteker, CEO.



Whilst I won't dwell on the slide with the disclaimer, I do ask you to note the disclaimer, which can be read at your leisure, when reviewing the release on the ASX website. Praemium's business consists of 3 major segments or product lines. Our proprietary Wealth Management technology sold as a Software-as-a-Service and which forms the basis of the other 2 segments, investment platform and portfolio administration. We continue to own and develop all the core essential elements of the technology required to serve the 3 segments. The full benefits of a