Full Year 2022 Praemium Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Wamsteker, CEO. Please go ahead.



Anthony Stewart Wamsteker - Praemium Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Welcome to all our shareholders on the call, and thank you for joining us today. Please, if I could just draw your attention to the usual disclaimer which is included in the presentation as uploaded to the ASX website this morning. Obviously, I won't go through that in any detail, but I do draw your attention to it.



I'm delighted to be joined on the call today by David Coulter, who has been a very welcome addition to the Praemium executive team. I'm going to start by reviewing some of the business highlights for the past year, then hand over to David to discuss the financial results. And then we'll finish up with some of our plans and thinking for the coming year before opening up for questions.



Praemium delivered a record underlying EBITDA result of $16.6