Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Anthony Stewart Wamsteker
Praemium Limited - CEO & Executive Director
* David Coulter
Praemium Limited - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* April Lowis
Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Cameron Halkett
Wilsons Advisory and Stockbroking Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Lafitani Sotiriou
MST Financial Services Pty Limited, Research Division - Emerging Companies Analyst
* Warren A. Jeffries
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Senior Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Praemium Limited 2023 Annual Results Call. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Anthony Wamsteker, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.
Anthony Stewart Wamsteker -
Full Year 2023 Praemium Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Aug 29, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...