Half Year 2024 Perenti Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 19, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Mark Norwell - Perenti Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Group Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning and thank you for joining the Perenti first-half results call. My name is Mark Norwell, Managing Director and CEO of Perenti. And with me is Peter Bryant, our CFO. Moving on from our disclaimers and on to slide 3.



Once again, through the hard work and commitment of our people, we have delivered another set of record underlying financial results, and we are on track to deliver record results for the full year, underpinned by generating excellent free cash flow. Over recent years, we have continued to deliver on our 2025 strategy. We have addressed nonperforming businesses, grown in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions, rationalized the portfolio and at the same time, we have focused on embedding sustainability into everything we do.



In addition, on October 6 last year, we finalized the acquisition of DDH1. We combined the four DDH1 brands with Ausdrill to establish our new drilling services division, which delivered positive earnings, supporting our record underlying revenue and profit.