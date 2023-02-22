Half Year 2023 Pacific Smiles Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Pacific Smiles Group Half Year Results Presentation Conference Call. I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. I'd now like to welcome Phil McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, to begin the conference. Phil, over to you.



Philip McKenzie - Pacific Smiles Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Phil McKenzie, the Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Smiles, and I'm joined today by Matthew Cordingley, our Chief Financial Officer. Together, we'll be taking you through the presentation that we posted to the ASX earlier this morning, outlining the company's results for the first half of the financial year 2023.



This period has seen a welcome return of many of our patients to Pacific Smiles Dental centres who have, because of the pandemic, not been able to or elected not to see the dentist for a number of years. This increase in patient attendance has translated to an improved operating and financial performance for the first half of the 2023