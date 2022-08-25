Aug 25, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Presentation

Aug 25, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Charles Brooks

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist (Institutional)

* Andrew Clifford

Platinum Asset Management Limited - CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager

* Andrew Stannard

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Finance Director

* Liz Norman

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investor Services and Communications Director



=====================

Charles Brooks - Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist(Institutional)



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Platinum Asset Management results briefing. My name is Charles Brooks, and I'll be your host. And today, I'm joined by Andrew Clifford, Andrew Stannard, and Liz Norman.



Now, before we start proceedings, I would like to make you aware that we will be taking questions after Andrew Stannard's session. (Event Instructions)



So at this point, I would like