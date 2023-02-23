Feb 23, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Dean McLelland

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist

* Andrew Clifford

Platinum Asset Management Limited - CEO, Co-Chief Investment Officer & Portfolio Manager

* Andrew Stannard

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Finance Director

* Elizabeth Norman

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investor Services and Communications Director

* Guy Strapp

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Chairman & Non-Executive Director



Dean McLelland - Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist



Good morning, and welcome to the PTM half yearly analyst briefing. My name is Dean McLelland. And I have Platinum's three Executive Directors here with me today.



In the middle I have Andrew Clifford, Platinum's CEO, Co-CIO, and Portfolio Manager; Elizabeth Norman, Platinum's Investor Services and Communications Director; and I have Andrew