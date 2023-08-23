Aug 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Olivia Salmon

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist

* Andrew Clifford

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Co-Chief Investment Officer and CEO

* Guy Strapp

Platinum Asset Management Limited - Chairman

* Andrew Stannard

Platinum Asset Management Limited - CFO



Olivia Salmon - Platinum Asset Management Limited - Investment Specialist



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to Platinum Asset Management's analyst briefing for the FY23 full year result. I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the land on which we are streaming this webinar from today, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and pay my respects to elders past and present.



My name is Olivia Salmon and presenting today we have our Co-CIO and CEO, Andrew Clifford; CFO, Andrew Stannard; Director of Investor Services, Elizabeth Norman, and our Chairman, Guy Strapp. Andrew Clifford