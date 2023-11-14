Nov 14, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Guy Strapp Platinum Asset Management Limited-Independent Non-Executive Director&Board Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Annual General Meeting. My name is Guy Strapp, and I'm delighted to address you as Director and the Chair of Platinum Asset Management Limited.



I would like to begin by acknowledging that I'm speaking to you today from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. And I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands on which each of you joined the meeting from today. I hereby pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



It's now 10:00 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The appointed time for holding the meeting, and I'm advised that the necessary quorum is present.



The notice of meeting dated 30 October, 2023 was published on the ASX market announcements platform and sent to shareholders. So unless there are any objections, I will take the notice as read. As there are no objections, I declare the meeting open.



This year we are again