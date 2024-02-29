Feb 29, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Platinum Asset Management Limited analyst briefing for the FY24 half year results. I acknowledge that I'm hosting this briefing from the lands of the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, and I also acknowledge the traditional custodians of the various lands. On which you will work today and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people participating in this briefing.



I pay my respects to elders past, present, and emerging and celebrate the diversity of