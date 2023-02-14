Feb 14, 2023 / NTS GMT

Timothy Lee - Red Cloud Securities Inc. - Moderator



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Timothy Lee and I'm a research analyst with Red Cloud Securities. I'm delighted to host a Red Cloud webinar on copper, nickel, and PGM exploration. Today, we will hear from Steven Turner, Managing Director of Pivotal Metals.



During today's webinar, he will provide an overview and outlook, then, we will take questions. You can type your questions into the chat box at any time and we will get to as many as we can.



Before we kick things off, first, we need to discuss a little fine print. During this Pivotal webinar, forward-looking statements may be made. I would direct listeners to the company's forward-looking statements disclosure outlined in the Pivotal corporate presentation, and that can be found on the company's website pivotalmetals.com.



For Red Cloud Securities, Inc., I would highlight that this webinar is for information purposes only, it should not be considered a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities. We note that this call does not consider