Full Year 2022 PEXA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PEXA's Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Glenn King, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Glenn Lee King - PEXA Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and I'm pleased to welcome you all to PEXA's results for the 12 months ended 30th of June 2022. I'm Glenn King. I'm the PEXA's Group Managing Director and CEO. And joining me this morning is our Group CFO, my colleague, Richard Moore.



Today, we'll cover PEXA's FY '22 business highlights and our financial performance and provide some perspectives on the company's trading year-to-date and outlook.



Now if we go to Slide 5, I'll touch on some of the highlights. PEXA is a values-led organization. Our commitment to our core values, our people, our customers and our role in the community is what underpinned the company's performance in FY '22.



Our team of around 500 PEXArians are highly engaged, as