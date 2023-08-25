Full Year 2023 PEXA Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:30AM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PEXA Full Year Results Investor Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Glenn King, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Glenn Lee King - PEXA Group Limited - Group MD, CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Glenn King, PEXA's Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, and joining me this morning is our Chief Financial and Growth Officer, Scott Butterworth. We're pleased to welcome you to PEXA's results for the 12 months ended 30th of June 2023. Now before I start, please note, Slide 2 contains the important notice disclaimer information.



I'm going to move on to Slide 3. In the spirit of reconciliation, PEXA acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders people today. We, at PEXA, accept the invitation to walk with First Nations