QuickFee Ltd at SNN Network Virtual Conference Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Greetings, and welcome to the QuickFee webinar. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bruce Coombes, CEO. Thank you, Mr. Coombes. You may begin.



Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks very much, everybody. I'll try to make sure that this accent isn't too bad and you can sort of understand, hopefully, what I've got to share with you. It's a delight to be here, sharing a bit about the QuickFee journey in the United States. We're, of course, an ASX-listed company. We actually started our business in Australia 11 years ago and have now been in the United States 4 years. So we're well and truly an ASX-listed company with a very significant U.S. presence. We have more staff in the United States than we have in Australia and it's a delight to be bringing our solution into the United States.



So what is QuickFee? Let me share a little bit about what QuickFee actually is. If you think of the buy now, pay later space, so anybody in the United States is familiar with a firm or familiar with Afterpay, we are