Full Year 2020 QuickFee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Anita, and thanks, everybody, for taking the time to join this call. It's obviously a busy time, reporting season, et cetera. So thank you very much for your time. I'll be referencing the investor presentation, which was uploaded to the ASX site this morning, and you can certainly follow along on that deck as we work our way through the call.



There will be time for some questions at the end. And again, thank you to everybody for making the time, and thank you to our shareholders for support.



I thought if there was a word I wanted to use as a theme in this presentation to describe financial '20 and our outlook, that word would be accelerating. If you look at Slide 2 in the deck, I think, it's clear that QuickFee has enjoyed