QuickFee Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Director



(technical difficulty)



to the Annual General Meeting of QuickFee. I'm Bruce Coombes, the Managing Director and the CEO of QuickFee. And I'd like to introduce Barry Lewin, who's our Nonexecutive Chairman; and my other Co-Director, Dale Smorgon, who's also a Nonexecutive Director who's been involved in the business for a very long period of time. They're joining us from Melbourne via [video] links under the current circumstances. Our Company Secretary, Jennifer James, is also present. I'd also like to introduce Simon Yeandle, who's the CFO of QuickFee, he joined us recently in October. And I'd like to acknowledge he's paying our order (inaudible) from (inaudible) joins us via a video link to answer any questions in relation to the annual report.



I'm advised that the general meeting is now with a quorum, members present and therefore, I call the meeting to order.



We'll conduct this meeting in 3 parts. The first part will be an address by Barry Lewin, our Nonexecutive Chairman, who'll talk through the 2020 financial