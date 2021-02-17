Half Year 2021 QuickFee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the QuickFee Half Year of 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Bruce Coombes, Managing Director. Please go ahead, sir.



Bruce Gordon Coombes - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Judith, and thanks, everybody, for taking the time to join us on this call. I know it's a very busy results season. So thank you very much for all the people who have taken the time to join us on this call. And also thank you for being on the journey as a shareholder with us.



The deck is up on the ASX, of course. So if you go to Slide 2 of the deck, it explains what QuickFee is. For those people who are new to the story, we serve businesses that serve. So we have a very clear focus on service businesses. They fall into 2 main categories in terms of the groups that we serve. Traditionally, professional services firms of a size that we might call the enterprise-grade size, typically above $5 million, but as small as $1 million, have been our