QuickFee Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Eric Kuret -



All right. I think we're ready to make a start. So again, good morning to everyone. Thank you all for taking the time to join us for the MarketEye Meet the CEO Series. I'm delighted to have Eric Lookhoff, CEO of QuickFee Limited with us today and also Simon Yeandle, the CFO of QuickFee. Eric was promoted to CEO early this year during timing. So the first Meet the CEO, we're having with Eric as CEO.



So delighted to have you here, Eric. Just a bit of housekeeping (Operator Instructions).



So without any further ado, I'll hand over to you, Eric.



Eric Lookhoff - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



All right. So Eric, you've got the deck here. So I'll start here is with Slide 1. First, everyone, welcome. Good morning. Thanks for joining us. Glad to share little bit about the QuickFee story today, how our solutions serve the U.S. and Australian markets and our strategies to accelerate growth forward. We're excited to take some questions here at the end.



But first, I want to send our best wishes here from the U.S. to