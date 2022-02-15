Half Year 2022 QuickFee Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Eric Kuret -



Okay. It's past 10 a.m., so I think we'll make a start. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the results call for QuickFee Limited for the 6 months ended 31 December 2021. (Operator Instructions) So without any further ado, I'm delighted to have Eric Lookhoff, CEO of QuickFee; and Simon Yeandle, CFO of QuickFee, here this morning to walk through the results.



Eric Lookhoff - QuickFee Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Eric. Good morning. I'm delighted to present QuickFee's fiscal year 2022 first half operating results. H1 was a period of stronger performance from QuickFee with continued growth in the U.S. in both payments and lending and lending in Australia continuing its recovery.



We ended the half with momentum, achieving record Q2 results in our U.S. core professional services segment. Revenue for the half was up 5% and gross profit up 6%. We're now seeing a return to pre-COVID-19 lending levels but with accelerated payments volume and larger transaction sizes, which positions QuickFee well for heading into the second half.