Feb 11, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Tim McGowen - Informed Investor - Managing Director



Finally, we have Quantum Graphite. ASX code QGL, market cap of around AUD72 million. Company hasn't got a one-year return yet. The company is producer of flake graphite products, supporting applications from traditional markets to the emerging expanded graphite sectors in the fast-moving energy technology sector. We have with us the Executive Director and Secretary, Sal Catalano. Sal, over to you. Thank you.



Sal Catalano - Quantum Graphite Limited - Managing Director



Thank you. Good afternoon or good morning. Let's start first couple of minutes with that front page. I want to focus on the company's philosophy. It's relevant to say that the company's direction and the approach we've taken in the business. This is an industrial minerals company. Its principal resource is graphite. It is not just the graphite company, selling graphite concentrate or indeed providing graphite (inaudible) feedstock into some process.



This is important for a couple of reasons. Firstly, our focus is not to build a resource or