Full Year 2021 Quickstep Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mark Burgess - Quickstep Holdings Limited - CEO and MD



Thank you, Ari. Good afternoon. As Ari said, my name is Mark Burgess; I'm the Managing Director and CEO of Quickstep Holdings Limited. Welcome to our FY21 full-year results investor call. I'm joined today by our Chief Financial Officer, Alan Tilley.



As just explained, there will be opportunity for questions once I've completed a short overview of our business operations results for FY21 and a brief outlook statement.



I'll start by covering the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, a very important issue, forefront of our minds at the moment. Manufacturing and sustainment operations continue as normal at all three of our sites. We have a large number of indirect employees working from home. We continue to abide by all applicable health directions in both of the