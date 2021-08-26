Aug 26, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Craig Russell Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO, MD & Director



All right. Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As Edwin said, my name is Craig Dower, and I'm the CEO and Managing Director of QANTM Intellectual Property. Thank you for joining us here today for our fiscal year '21 full year results presentation.



I'm joined today by Peter Loosmore, who recently joined us as CFO. Peter has an extensive background in professional services firms and public company CFO roles, and we welcome him to the QANTM team. We also have our outgoing CFO, Martin Cleaver, with us, whose last day with us is tomorrow. Martin and Peter have been working together over the past several weeks to ensure an effective handover, and I want to thank Martin for his 4 years of service to the QANTM Group.



Martin has been an outstanding CFO and has helped us grow and mature as a public company. So Martin, on behalf of the Board, group Executive and the QANTM team, thank you, and we wish you all the best in your new endeavors, and thank you also for being here to support us today.



So