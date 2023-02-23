Feb 23, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Craig Dower - QANTM Intellectual Property Limited - CEO & MD



Thank you, Rob, and good morning, all. Thank you for joining and welcome to the QANTM Intellectual Property FY23 half-year results update. As our facilitator Rob said, I'm Craig Dower, the CEO and Managing Director of QANTM, and I'm joined today by Brenton Lockhart, our Chief Financial Officer. Brenton and I will take turns in providing an update on how our business is performing and the progress that we're making on the various strategic investments that we're making across the QANTM group. I'll call out the slides as I work through the deck.



Moving to slide 3, our agenda. I'll cover a few highlights, and then Brenton will take us all through the detail on our financial performance. And then, I'll cover a few other key topics, and we'll open the call up to Q&A.



If we move to slide 4, before we get into the detail, I just want to do a quick recap of the QANTM group. As you can see, we have three major businesses across the group. Davies Collison Cave or DCC, which is a full-service IP firm covering the whole spectrum of