Full Year 2020 Rakon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Anand Rambhai - Rakon Limited - CFO



Good morning, and welcome to our full year presentation. My name is Anand Rambhai, and I'll run you through the financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020, and then pass you over to Brent, who will take you through the key achievements for the period and provide a market update.



If we move through to Slide #3. So with the snapshot compared to last year, revenue was up. And net profit was up NZD 0.6 million -- sorry, revenue was up NZD 5 million. Net profit after tax was up NZD 0.6 million. Reported EBITDA was up NZD 1.5 million, and operating cash flow was NZD 7.4 million for the year.

