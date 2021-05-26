Full Year 2021 Rakon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Brent John Robinson - Rakon Limited - CEO, MD, CTO & Executive Director



Thank you, Eddie, and good morning, everyone. I'll start with our financial highlights.



Revenue was 8% higher at $128 million compared with last year of $119 million. Underlying EBITDA was 59% higher to $23.5 million against last year of $14 million. Net profit after tax was 142% higher to $9.6 million compared to last year of $4 million. Operating cash flow was 113% higher to $20.1 million compared with $9.4 million. Net cash improved by $12.9 million.



We'll go to Page 4 for key achievements. COVID-19 has highlighted our