Full Year 2021 Raubex Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 10, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Rudolf Fourie - Raubex Group Ltd. - MD & CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the group's financial audited results presentation for financial year. We will go through the agenda of the year and review. Obviously, this financial year has been very tough year due to the COVID and what happened due to the COVID.



The group has proven its resilience over the past year, and its ability to navigate tough industry conditions and unforeseen challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. The group's results were severely impacted during the first half of the financial year by the COVID-19 lockdowns. A good recovery was made in the second half of the year with operations reverting to the normal levels of efficiency. The way we are very pleased with this, it wasn't really -- it's two year of two halves the COVID results, and then recover in the second half.



A diversified business model, supported by strong materials division afforded to group protection from both the negative cycle conditions of a construction industry as well as the pandemic epidemic. A significant increase in