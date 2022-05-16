Full Year 2022 Raubex Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Rudolf Fourie - Raubex Group Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full-year Raubex's presentation.



I would like to introduce my team sitting here with me: Sam Odendaal, the Financial Director; Grace Chemaly, the Company Secretary; Felicia Msiza, the incoming CEO; and Dirk Lourens, the incoming COO. So this is the team -- and obviously, myself, Rudolf Fourie; and we will go through the results presentation with here today.



Right. The year in review -- this is our agenda: group financial highlights, the divisional reviews, order book, major project progress, conclusion, and a bit on the leadership.



Okay. The year in review, the group is pleased to present a strong set of results for the year ended February 28, 2022. It's the first time we were in a position that we got had enough work to shred all our assets and utilize all our people and the results is in this presented in this aspect. So in a construction company, if you can get going and you get work, obviously it's easier to make money.



So the group commenced the year with a