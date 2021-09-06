Full Year 2021 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Miles Dally - RCL Foods Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our results presentation. If you could move to Slide 4. I'll start there. And as in the past, we'll take you through a high-level overview from myself. Rob will take us through the financials, and then the 3 MDs will take you through their respective areas of responsibility.



I mean we're really pleased with the results this year despite the very difficult trading conditions, which have been in place for at least the last 18 months. We've had COVID on top of all of that. We have a meaningful improvement in our statutory and underlying earnings. And as you'll see during the course of the presentation, we've had an excellent performance in Sugar, in fact a record performance. And the Baking business continued