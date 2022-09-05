Full Year 2022 RCL Foods Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 05, 2022 / NTS GMT

P. D. Cruickshank - RCL Foods Limited - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for attending our investor presentation for the 2022 financial year. I'll kick off by giving an overview of our group performance and update you briefly on our strategic progress, and Rob will take you through the financials in more detail. After that, we'll move into a strategic and operational review of the RCL Foods value-added business, Rainbow and Vector Logistics, which will be led by myself, Marthinus and finally, Chris. I'll then close with a brief look at prospects for the coming year.



Moving to Slide 4, our key highlights for the year ended June 2022. I'm pleased to say that we had a resilient performance in a very tough operating environment, where we saw both unemployment and commodity input