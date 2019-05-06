May 06, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation

May 06, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Joseph KÃ¶nig

Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* Leon C. Kok

Redefine Properties Limited - Financial Director & Executive Director

* Marc M. Wainer

Redefine Properties Limited - Executive Chairman



=====================

Marc M. Wainer - Redefine Properties Limited - Executive Chairman



Good afternoon. Hi, everybody, welcome to Redefine's interim results. We welcome you all. Might be surprising to hear from the ex Chairman, but I'm really here just to introduce you, if I may, to our new Chairman. So I think as you know, we went through a long and arduous process at Redefine to find somebody who we thought would be the right person to chair the company, somebody who shares our values, a person of integrity, somebody who can think really quickly on his feet, which actually reminds me of a story. There was this CEO sitting in his office with his very gorgeous secretary on his lap