May 04, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation - JSE

May 04, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Andrew Joseph KÃ¶nig

Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director

* David Huw Rice

Redefine Properties Limited - COO

* Leon C. Kok

Redefine Properties Limited - Financial Director & Executive Director



=====================

Andrew Joseph KÃ¶nig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Redefine's Group Interim Results for the Half Year Ended 29 February 2020. I think, it goes without saying that 2020 will be a memorable year, and it's not only COVID-19 that we will be remembering for many years to come, but it's also Redefine's 21st year of existence. And also, sadly, Marc Wainer also passed away in the year 2020.



Redefine has a lot to be grateful for. He was our founder. He had the foresight to create Redefine, in a time similar to this, where retail property was trading -- not retail property, but property