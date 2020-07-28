Redefine Properties Ltd Corporate Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Andrew Joseph Konig - Redefine Properties Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to our annual ESG road show. It's slightly different this year. As for obvious reasons, we can't be with you in person, unfortunately. And thank you for the opportunity of us sharing an insight into our ESG journey today.



Our conversation today should be brief. I'm going to introduce our ESG subject. I'm then going to be supported by our Head of ESG, Anelisa Keke, who will take you through our ESG overview. And then we'll close with some questions and answers from yourselves, if there are any. We are ably supported by a squad of ESG specialists today: Leon Kok, as you know, is our CFO; Ilse Swanepoel is our Head of our Utilities; Marijke Coetzee is the Head of our Marketing and Communications; and we are also ably assisted by Renske Coetzee as Head of our Human Capital here at Redefine. So any questions at the end that Anelisa and I cannot answer, we will be deferring to our specialists for support.



Okay. So just moving on to the essence of who we are. I think it goes