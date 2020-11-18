Readytech Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ReadyTech's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today Mr. Tony Faure. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Tony Faure - ReadyTech Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of ReadyTech Holdings Limited. I'm Tony Faure, Chair of the Board, and I would like to thank you all for attending our first ever online AGM this morning. This AGM will be rather different to our inaugural AGM held last year, but we are pleased to be able to provide our shareholders the opportunity to participate in our AGM in a way that is safe and responsible during these challenging times.



It is now 11 AM, the nominated time for the meeting. I have been advised by the company secretary that a quorum is present, and so I am pleased to declare the meeting open.



If you lose connection to the meeting at any time, you can log back into the AGM online platform