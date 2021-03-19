Mar 19, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to ReadyTech's 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chair, Tony Faure. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Tony Faure - ReadyTech Holdings Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this Extraordinary General Meeting of ReadyTech Holdings Limited. I am Tony Faure, the Chair of the Board. I would like to thank you all for attending the meeting via the online platform.



It is now 11:00 a.m., the nominated time for the meeting. I have been advised by the Company Secretary that a quorum is present, and so I am pleased to declare the meeting open.



If you lose connection to the meeting at any time, you can log back in into the EGM online platform by returning to the Link Log In -- sorry, the Link Log In page and following the prompts. You will then receive an automated e-mail with the recovery link for you to click on. Click on this link to reconnect to the