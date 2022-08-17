Full Year 2022 Readytech Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ReadyTech Holdings Limited FY '22 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Marc Washbourne, Co-Founder and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Marc Raymond Washbourne - ReadyTech Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our investor call. I'm Marc Washbourne, CEO and Co-Founder of ReadyTech. And with me today is Nimesh Shah, ReadyTech's CFO. We are pleased to present the company's FY '22 results, which saw ReadyTech achieve guidance and deliver another year of strong growth.



These results come as our reputation across our markets builds as the vendor of choice for highly configurable, interoperable and scalable cloud-based software, coupled with our customer-centric approach.



Our financial results are also an outcome of the tremendous efforts of our people. So before we begin the formal presentation, I'd like to thank our team of ReadyTechers for their