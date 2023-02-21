Half Year 2023 Readytech Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 21, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Marc Raymond Washbourne - ReadyTech Holdings Limited - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking your time to join our investor call. I'm Marc Washbourne, CEO and Co-Founder of ReadyTech. And with me today is Nimesh Shah, ReadyTech's CFO.



We are pleased to present the company's H1 FY '23 results, which saw ReadyTech continued to deliver sustainable revenue growth and strong margins. In this H1 FY '23 financial results, we are very pleased to update on significant progress on our focused enterprise strategy that is driving momentum and increasing the number of larger and high-value customers across our education and Work Pathways, Workforce Solutions and Government Adjusted segments.



Our current results are also an outcome of