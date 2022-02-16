Rarex Ltd at Vertical Events RIU Explorers Conference Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 04:00AM GMT

Jeremy Robinson - RareX Limited - Executive Director



Thanks very much for the introduction, Don, and thanks to Nicolas and the team at Reed Corporate for putting on this fine conference. It's good to be back over here presenting in person. I'm going to talk to you about RareX today, and the exciting proposition we have for you.



As the name suggests, we are chasing rare earth elements, and we're very much focused on growing our resource this year and to become one of the top rare earth projects in Australia. We think we'll be the third largest by the end of this year. So explain to you why we believe that, and why we're on track to deliver that in this presentation.



Quickly, corporate snapshot. About 560 million shares on issue; $0.075. Modest market cap. Well, a very modest market cap of only $40 million considering some of our peers and where they're at at the moment.



Cash $12 million. We raised $10.5 million in March just before the slight downturn. So we're well funded to achieve our goals this year. I'll touch on the Board here. I'll save the management for later.



