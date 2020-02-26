Half Year 2020 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Linda Mellors, Managing Director and CEO.



Linda Jane Mellors - Regis Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and welcome to the Regis results presentation for the period ended 31 December, 2019. As the operator said, my name is Linda Mellors, and I'm pleased to be making my first presentation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer since taking on the role in September 2019. Joining me today, I have Andrew Grayson, our acting Chief Financial Officer; and Kirsty Nottle, our Executive General Manager of Investor Relations.



Our presentation today is in 3 parts, being business and financial highlights for the period, followed by an overview of our strategy, and finally, our outlook. I'll hand over to Andrew Grayson shortly to discuss the financial results. Before I do, I can