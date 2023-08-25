Full Year 2023 Regis Healthcare Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Regis Healthcare FY '23 Full Year Results briefing (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Dr. Linda Mellors, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Linda Jane Mellors - Regis Healthcare Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, Melanie, and good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Regis Healthcare's full year results for 2023. As we begin, I would of course like to acknowledge the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung people of the Kulin Nation, traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today and pay my respects to their elders, past, present and emerging. And I extend that respect to any Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander peoples joining us on the call.



And I'm joined today by Rick Rostolis, our Chief Financial Officer. As you're aware, Regis is one of Australia's largest and most geographically diverse providers of aged care. We have a team of more than 9,000 dedicated people delivering care and services to more