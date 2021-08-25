Full Year 2021 Reece Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Peter J. Wilson - Reece Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Peter Wilson, Reece Group's CEO; and I'm joined today by Andrew Cowlishaw, our Group CFO. So let's start the presentation on Slide 4. Today, I'm going to take you through our focus, our financial summary and our business highlights for FY '21 and then hand over to Andrew to talk to our financial performance in more detail. At the end of the presentation, we'll allow time for questions. And please note for consistency, all figures are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated.



Turning to Slide 5. Of course, we can't share our results today without acknowledging the many challenges that well presented us in FY 2021. From the evolving environment due to the pandemic, the Texas freeze and the Australian