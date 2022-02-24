Half Year 2022 Reece Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Peter J. Wilson - Reece Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm Peter Wilson, the Reece Group CEO. And I'm joined today by Andrew Cowlishaw, our Group CFO, to outline our half year results for the period ending 31st of December 2021.



Today, we're going to take you through an overview of the results and our strategic priorities. A review of the operational highlights for the first half and some thoughts on the macro environment. Please note, for consistency, all figures are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated. The first 6 months of FY '22 were in many ways an extension of 2021. On one hand, we were navigating an unprecedented environment with the completing pressures of changing COVID rules, constrained global supply chains and capacity constraints. On the other hand, we were