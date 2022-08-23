Full Year 2022 Reece Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Reece Limited Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Peter Wilson, CEO. Please go ahead.



Peter J. Wilson - Reece Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Peter Wilson, the Reece's Group CEO, and I'm joined today by Andrew Cowlishaw, our Group CFO to outline our full year results for the year ended 30th of June 2022.



Today, we're going to take you through an overview of the results and our strategic priorities as well as a review of our operational highlights for the year with some thoughts on the macro environment. Please note for consistency all figures are in Australian dollars, unless otherwise stated.



FY '22 was another year of external change and challenge. We continue to navigate issues from constrained supply chains to disruptive weather events, ongoing COVID impacts, high demand and high inflation. Our approach was to focus on the fundamentals of