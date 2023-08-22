Full Year 2023 Reece Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Good morning, and thank you all for joining us on our FY '23 results call. Today, we will take you through an overview of our results for the year, a reminder of the Reece blueprint, a review of our operational and financial highlights and then some high-level thoughts on the outlook for FY '24.



We've delivered another strong performance this year in a softening macro environment. Group sales were up 16% on the prior year to $8.8 billion, with a positive contribution from inflation, while demand softened from the peaks of recent years. ANZ sales were up 10% to $3.9 billion and U.S. sales were up 12% in U.S. dollars.



Normalized EBITDA was up 16% to $975 million. Adjusted EBIT was up 19% to $668 million. Adjusted NPAT was up 11% to $405 million. The Board has