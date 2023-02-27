Feb 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Scott Kelly - Real Asset Management Pty Ltd - MD & CEO, RAM Australia



Thank you very much, Regina, and good morning, everybody. So today's plan is that we take the next 20 minutes to skip you through the half yearly results. I'll cover the highlights and the ESG matters, and hand over to the team for the detail.



On page 2, which is the agenda page, you'll see we have a Welcome to Country articulated as do others. But we thought it would be more interesting to also show that that's happening in reality. The pictures taken that is certainly one of our assets in Queensland, and you will see one of the elders of the Darambal nation doing a much better job of welcoming people than I ever could.



The agenda is fairly standard. I'll give the overview, hand on to Brad to run you through the financial numbers, Matt will take you through the portfolio strategy, Doug will articulate a very important value add pipeline, and then we'll just cover the outlook before handing back to questions.



Turning to Page 3, the overarching comment here is that we continue to make steady and dependable