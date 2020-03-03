Flinders Mines Ltd Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 03, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Neil Warburton - Flinder Mines Ltd - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Neil Warburton. I am the Chairman of Flinders Mines and I will chair today's Extraordinary General Meeting of Flinders Mines Limited. This meeting has been convened in accordance with the Corporations Act. And as a quorum of shareholders is present, I declare the meeting open.



On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is my pleasure to welcome you all to the meeting today. We are delighted to have you all here. I'd also like to acknowledge and pay our respects to the traditional owners past, present, and emerging on whose land we make today.



I'm also pleased to advise that the general meeting today is being videoed, recorded and be posted on our website in due course. I now wish to introduce my fellow directors, our Independent Deputy Chair, the Honourable Cheryl Edwardes Lynn; Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr James Gurry; alongside Cheryl and Non-Executive Directors, Evan Davies far right and Michael Wolley. Also present at today's meeting is our CEO, David McAdam, down the back, David.

