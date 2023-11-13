Resimac Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Warren John McLeland - Resimac Group Limited - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The time is 9:30 a.m. and the Company Secretary has confirmed we have a quorum. And accordingly, I open and welcome you to Resimac's 2023 Annual General Meeting.



On behalf of your directors, I acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation as the traditional custodians of the land on which we're meeting and pay respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



The notice of meeting, together with the FY '23 annual report, has been distributed to shareholders in the required time frame established by our regulators. My name is Warren McLeland, I am your company's Chairman. In accordance with our constitution, that it has been 3 years since I last stood for reelection as a Director, I shall be standing for reelection to the Board during the formal section of today's meeting.



Also standing for reelection is Caroline Waldron. I'm joined this morning by my Non-Executive Director colleagues, Susan Hansen, Duncan Saville, Wayne Spanner and Caroline Waldron. Also with us this morning is