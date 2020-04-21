Vgi Partners Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Robert Michael Paul Luciano - VGI Partners Limited - Executive Chairman & MD



All right. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 2020 Annual General Meeting. My name is Robert Luciano, and I'm the Executive Chairman of VGI Partners Limited. The company's secretary has advised me that we have a quorum, so I declare the meeting open.



If there is no objection, the notice of meeting, which was sent to shareholders on the 20th of March, will be taken as read.



As you'll be aware, legal restrictions in relation to physical meetings have required that we hold this meeting as a Virtual Annual General Meeting. I am chairing the meeting from the VGI Partners office in Sydney, and Douglas Tynan is in the room with me, and he's 1.5 meters away from me. Doug is an Executive Director and our Head of Research.



Dialing in from mobile locations, we have the rest of the Board, Jaye Gardner, David Jones, Benjamin Pronk and Darren Steinberg. Also in attendance is our Company Secretary, Ian Cameron, and representatives of our share registry, Boardroom. Our auditors, who are